Serayah And Joey Bada$$ Make It Instagram Official

In case you missed it, Serayah and Joey Bada$$ did the official soft launch of their budding relationship on Instagram, and we kinda like this situation.

Rapper and actor Joey Bada$$ posted a picture of himself sitting with Serayah at a dinner table as they shared a sensual gaze into each other’s eyes. Blogs like The Shade Room and The Jasmine Brand circulated the photo on their Instagram pages, garnering lots of buzz.

While most people wondered what happened to Serayah and Jacob Lattimore, others were in full support of the union.

The BMF actress returned the love and posted her new beau on her Instagram account, making the courtship official.

To answer fans who wondered why and when her and Lattimore parted ways, the actress released a simple statement to The Shade Room.

“Me and Jacob are no longer together.— Sadly we just grew apart and I love and respect his journey moving forward,” she told the outlet.

We love this for Serayah. Joey Bada$$ is a gorgeous man on the come up in his acting career. And judging from the photos, they definitely have chemistry. What do you think? Are you feeling them as a couple?

