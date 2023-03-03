HomeNews

Gun Found on Student at Collinwood High School in Cleveland

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

On Friday morning, a student at Cleveland’s Collinwood High School was arrested for having a gun.

During the “routine search” just outside of the school, the firearm was discovered. The student’s name has not been released.

This comes just a month after a student at another Cleveland high school was shot and killed at a nearby bus stop.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

FOX 8 initially reported this story.

From FOX 8:

This comes just weeks after a student who may have been targeted in a shooting took shelter inside the school.

The school was placed on lockdown on February 16. No one was hurt.

To finish this report from FOX 8, [click here].

The Latest:

Gun Found on Student at Collinwood High School in Cleveland  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Close