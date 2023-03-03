LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

On Friday morning, a student at Cleveland’s Collinwood High School was arrested for having a gun.

During the “routine search” just outside of the school, the firearm was discovered. The student’s name has not been released.

This comes just a month after a student at another Cleveland high school was shot and killed at a nearby bus stop.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

FOX 8 initially reported this story.

From FOX 8:

This comes just weeks after a student who may have been targeted in a shooting took shelter inside the school.

The school was placed on lockdown on February 16. No one was hurt.

To finish this report from FOX 8, [click here].

The Latest:

Gun Found on Student at Collinwood High School in Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com