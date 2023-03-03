Gun Found on Student at Collinwood High School in Cleveland

On Friday morning, a student at Cleveland’s Collinwood High School was arrested for having a gun.
During the “routine search” just outside of the school, the firearm was discovered. The student’s name has not been released.
This comes just a month after a student at another Cleveland high school was shot and killed at a nearby bus stop.
This comes just weeks after a student who may have been targeted in a shooting took shelter inside the school.
The school was placed on lockdown on February 16. No one was hurt.
