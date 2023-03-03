The Cleveland Browns have learned who they’ll be playing for their home games in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.
The league officially announced in January all 17 regular season opponents for the Browns. Keep scrolling to see the list!
The Browns upcoming home opponents are as follows:
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears
If you’re anything like me (a lifelong, die-hard Browns fan!), then when you look at that list you can probably go ahead and write down at least five wins!
Again, I said in my opinion! But, what do you think? Is this a favorable home schedule for the Cleveland Browns?
The 2023 season will start on September 7, 2023. We have no word yet on the dates of any of these planned games, but as soon as they release the schedule we’ll be sure to share it with everyone!
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special
- Gun Found on Student at Collinwood High School in Cleveland
- Browns Home Games For Upcoming Season Revealed
- Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
- Chaka Khan Doesn’t Need To Be On Any List To Validate Her Career; Here’s Why
- Candiace Deserves An Extra Check For The Colorism Segment At ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion
- Rickey Smiley Gives ‘The Today Show’ His First Interview Since Losing Son Brandon
- Death After Surgery Much More Likely For Senior Black Men Compared To White Peers, Study Suggests
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Was Striking On ‘The Late Late Show’ In A Sergio Hudson Look Styled By Her Daughter
- Michael B Jordan Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Browns Home Games For Upcoming Season Revealed was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
-
‘Karen’ Video Shows White Woman Calling Cops On Black Men For Shoveling Snow On A Public Sidewalk
-
Real Meteor Lands Near Dayton, Ohio [Video]
-
Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say
-
College Grad Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence Right After Finishing School
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
LeBron James Teams Up With LIFEWTR For ‘More To Life’ Campaign