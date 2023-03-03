Browns Home Games For Upcoming Season Revealed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Browns have learned who they’ll be playing for their home games in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

The league officially announced in January all 17 regular season opponents for the Browns. Keep scrolling to see the list!

The Browns upcoming home opponents are as follows:

Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

If you’re anything like me (a lifelong, die-hard Browns fan!), then when you look at that list you can probably go ahead and write down at least five wins!

Again, I said in my opinion! But, what do you think? Is this a favorable home schedule for the Cleveland Browns?

The 2023 season will start on September 7, 2023. We have no word yet on the dates of any of these planned games, but as soon as they release the schedule we’ll be sure to share it with everyone!

