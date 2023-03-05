Russell Wilson Takes Daughter Sienna To Their First Daddy Daughter Dance

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Russell Wilson was on full daddy duty over the weekend when he took his and Ciara’s adorable daughter Sienna to their first daddy daughter dance and made all of our hearts swoon.

The adorable daddy daughter duo were all smiles as they prepped for their first big dance together and certainly gave us style goals in the process. The proud father shared a super cute video of the duo ahead of the dance on his Instagram page earlier today where he donned a mauve suit with a white shirt underneath and a gold chain to accessorize the dapper ensemble. Sienna matched her dad’s fly and rocked an adorable pink dress with a waist bow that was perfect for the loving occasion.

In the social media video, the pro footballer is shown bringing his baby girl a bouquet of pink flowers ahead of their special date before they headed out to the dance. Wilson is then shown helping Sienna get into their black SUV and posing for a few photos as they prepared to dance the night away.

“Our first Daddy Daughter Dance! And yes we danced to Girl on Fire! ” the athlete and proud pop captioned the sweet video. Check it out below.

Is someone cutting onions? We just love wholesome content like this! Little Sienna is one lucky daughter!

