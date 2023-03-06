Middleburg Hts Car Thieves Snatch Audi, Benz and BMW Off Car Lot

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Several car thieves in Middleburg Heights stole multiple high-end vehicles off the lot of a local car shop over the weekend.

After the cleaning crew arrived early Saturday morning, it was discovered that three luxury vehicles at the BMW dealership on Pearl Rd – a 2019 Audi Q8, a 2020 BMW X3, and a 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG – were all taken. The combined total of all three vehicles reaches more than $185,000.

It’s suspected that two men broke into the dealership, while a third one met them in the parking lot. All three men took a vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

