Several car thieves in Middleburg Heights stole multiple high-end vehicles off the lot of a local car shop over the weekend.
After the cleaning crew arrived early Saturday morning, it was discovered that three luxury vehicles at the BMW dealership on Pearl Rd – a 2019 Audi Q8, a 2020 BMW X3, and a 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG – were all taken. The combined total of all three vehicles reaches more than $185,000.
It’s suspected that two men broke into the dealership, while a third one met them in the parking lot. All three men took a vehicle.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Middleburg Hts Car Thieves Snatch Audi, Benz and BMW Off Car Lot was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
