3 Things With Jeff Johnson: 23 Protesters Charged With Terrorism in Atlanta [WATCH]

Jeff Johnson joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to explain what’s going on in Atlanta, Georgia after 23 people were arrested Sunday and face domestic terrorism charges.
Jeff fills us in on the back story, what’s really going on here, and the fact only 2 of these people arrested were even from the state of Georgia, whereas everyone else came from other parts of the country and even France.
Listen to him explain everything you need to know in 3 Things With Jeff Johnson from March 7, 2023.
