Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna On Why She Deleted Her OnlyFan’s Account [WATCH]

As one of the top earners on the OnlyFans platform, it’s a surprise to many that Blac Chyna is admitting to moving on from her account in a recent interview.

Now that King, the son she shares with rapper Tyga, is getting older, she’s no longer on the site. “I’m just changing everything about me,” Chyna said.

Despite the large amount of money, she was reportedly earning each month, do you feel like that’s a good move for her?

