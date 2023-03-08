LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Four juveniles in Mayfield Heights were arrested Monday after reports of gunfire, a car crash, and a fight in a residential neighborhood. No names have been released.

According to a police report, a car crash near Sunset Road led to a fistfight at someone’s home. Gunshots were later reported as well. Police arrived on the scene and arrested three juveniles. The fourth juvenile, the one who’s suspected of firing a gun, was arrested later that night.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From FOX 8:

Mayfield Heights police officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, to Sunset Road for a report of gunshots, followed by a car crash, according to a news release from police Chief Anthony Mele. After the crash, those in the vehicle began fighting with others at a Sunset Road home.

To read the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].

All four juveniles were taken to the Cuyahoga Juvenile Detention Center.

The Latest:

Shots Fired in Mayfield Hts, 4 Juveniles Arrested was originally published on wzakcleveland.com