Four juveniles in Mayfield Heights were arrested Monday after reports of gunfire, a car crash, and a fight in a residential neighborhood. No names have been released.
According to a police report, a car crash near Sunset Road led to a fistfight at someone’s home. Gunshots were later reported as well. Police arrived on the scene and arrested three juveniles. The fourth juvenile, the one who’s suspected of firing a gun, was arrested later that night.
From FOX 8:
Mayfield Heights police officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, to Sunset Road for a report of gunshots, followed by a car crash, according to a news release from police Chief Anthony Mele. After the crash, those in the vehicle began fighting with others at a Sunset Road home.
To read the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].
All four juveniles were taken to the Cuyahoga Juvenile Detention Center.
Shots Fired in Mayfield Hts, 4 Juveniles Arrested was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
