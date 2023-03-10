Could There Be a SZA Rap Album On The Way?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A full five years after bursting onto the music scene with her debut album CTRL, SZA has managed to again put her stamp on an era with the follow-up LP S.O.S.

While SZA has undoubtedly had her hands firmly on the pulse of the R&B charts with each of her projects, many were surprised to see her rapping real rap bars throughout S.O.S. While the album’s title track and intro felt her bars, she also flexed her rap ability on songs like Forgiveless and Smoking On My Ex Pack as well.

TDE president Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson was recently featured on the Rap Radar Podcast and dropped a few surprising nuggets. One of which was that SZA has, over the last few years, recorded enough rap music to put together a full-length album of it.

So today many are wondering – could her third project be a rap album?

Check out the clip of Punch talking about it down below, and let us know if you’d be here for rapping SZA – or if you’d rather her just stick to the script!

