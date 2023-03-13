Geauga County Pastor Charged With Sex Crimes Against Minor

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A local pastor in Geauga County has been indicted with several charges tied to the abuse of a minor. Authorities believe more victims could be out there.

Dennis Laferty, of Geauga County, has been charged with sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, and sexual imposition against a minor. This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

Laferty is in charge of the Thompson United Methodist Church located on Madison Road in Thompson Township.

Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz and Geauga County Sheriff Scott A. Hildenbrand announced the indictment after a joint investigation.

The conduct occurred over a four-year period beginning in 2019. The prosecutor says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

