According to NBC4i, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a civil lawsuit against railroad company Norfolk Southern. In the announcement, Yost called the incident at a press conference “entirely avoidable.”
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
When commenting on Norfolk Southern Yost stated “This derailment was completely avoidable, The fallout from this highly preventable accident is going to reverberate through Ohio and Ohioans for many years to come.” Yost also claimed that Norfolk Southern put profits over the people’s safety.
The lawsuit also states that Ohio is seeking Norfolk Southern to cover damages, including environmental impacts and the impacts on Ohioans.
Watch the press conference below:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Why Are There So Few Black Veterinarians?
- Spice Announces Her Third Pregnancy: ‘God Has Been So Good To Me!’
- Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
- Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
- Ohio Pursues Lawsuit Against Norfolk Southern
- Karrueche Tran’s Pixie Cut Oozes 90s Flavor
- Reclaiming The Narrative: Must-Read Memoirs By Black Authors
- Black People Are Six Times More Likely To Be incarcerated For Violent Offenses, Study Suggests
- Justice for Najee Seabrooks: NJ Activists Demand Federal Intervention After Police Kill Black Man In Mental Crisis
- Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Called ‘Auntie’ Beyoncé For Renaissance Tickets
Ohio Pursues Lawsuit Against Norfolk Southern was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Chris Rock Standup [WATCH]
-
Mom busted for putting booze in her baby's bottle
-
College Grad Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence Right After Finishing School
-
Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
T.D. Jakes Finally Speaks On His Daughter's Teenage Pregnancy
-
Actor Carl Payne’s Wife Melika Files for Divorce