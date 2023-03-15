LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

In Willoughby on Wednesday, a woman was run over by an SUV in the parking lot, according to police.

In the early afternoon police were called to the scene where reports of a woman “holding onto an SUV before going to the ground” were reported. When authorities arrived they established that the woman was in OK condition, and she was ultimately sent to a local hospital for recovery.

Police are describing the event as a ‘domestic dispute’.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From FOX 8:

Upon emergency responders’ arrival at the Euclid Avenue location, the 41-year-old woman was said to be “alert and conscious.”

She was taken to UH Lake West Medical Center for her injuries and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

To finish this story from FOX 8, [click here].

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Latest:

Woman Run Over By SUV in Willoughby Lowes Parking Lot was originally published on wzakcleveland.com