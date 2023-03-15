In Willoughby on Wednesday, a woman was run over by an SUV in the parking lot, according to police.
In the early afternoon police were called to the scene where reports of a woman “holding onto an SUV before going to the ground” were reported. When authorities arrived they established that the woman was in OK condition, and she was ultimately sent to a local hospital for recovery.
Police are describing the event as a ‘domestic dispute’.
From FOX 8:
Upon emergency responders’ arrival at the Euclid Avenue location, the 41-year-old woman was said to be “alert and conscious.”
She was taken to UH Lake West Medical Center for her injuries and an investigation is ongoing, police said.
To finish this story from FOX 8, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Woman Run Over By SUV in Willoughby Lowes Parking Lot was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
