Law Roach Addresses Claim That He’s ‘Breaking Up’ With Zendaya Amid Retirement Announcement: ‘We Are Forever’

If you were concerned about Zendaya’s future in fashion after her talented stylist Law Roach announced his retirement, he’s setting the record straight.

After breaking the news that he’s retiring from fashion yesterday, the celebrity stylist took to Twitter to weigh in on the rumors that he is “breaking up” with his client Zendaya in the midst of his retirement.

“So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z…..,” Roach tweeted earlier today. “we are forever!” In a follow up tweet, the 44-year-old style icon later wrote, “She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love.”

Yesterday, the stylist shocked the Internet when he took to Instagram to share a graphic that read “RETIRED.” He then followed up with a lengthy caption that read, “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years.”

“Every person that trusted me with their image,” he continued. “I’m so grateful for you all.”

He concluded his shocking statement by sharing the reason behind his wanting to leave the industry, writing: “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not. The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me!”

Zendaya and Law are a match made in Heaven so we’re glad to see that their working relationship will still remain strong in the midst of his retirement! Beauties, what do you think about Law Roach’s retirement news?

