St Patrick’s Day is tomorrow (Friday, March 17) and a large chunk of Ohio will be out celebrating. As you may know, some folks will start the festivities pretty early in the morning.

With that said, local authorities will be set up with driving checkpoints to ensure that the roads will be driven on as safely as possible.

Two Ohio counties, Summit and Stark, have already announced their plans to set up checkpoints. They’re the first two to make the announcement, but that doesn’t mean that more counties won’t set up their own as well.

From FOX 8:

The Stark County OVI Task Force will conduct their checkpoints on Friday, March 17 in both McKinley Township and Canton Township.

Exact locations and times are expected to be released 24 hours before the checkpoints take place.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol sobriety checkpoints are intended to be a tool to reduce alcohol-related crashes.

To finish this report from FOX 8, [click here].

With St Patrick’s Day being on a Friday, there could be a lot more activity than normal out in the streets. Please remember to eat some food and drink some water if you’re going to be doing some heavy drinking for the holiday!

And if you’re not into the green beer and corned beef sandwiches on St. Patrick’s Day then please note – you may want to order in tomorrow!

These Northeast Ohio Counties Will Have Checkpoints On St. Patrick’s Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com