Robin Roberts Guests on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Robin Roberts joins The Rickey Smiley Morning Show today as this morning’s special guest!

This award-winning journalist is widely known for her role as anchor of Good Morning America and pioneering journalism. She discusses her health journey, recent engagement, and new season of Turning Tables with Robin Roberts. Click the link to hear the full interview!

