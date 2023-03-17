HBCU U-KNOW: Ernest Ladd of Grambling State University

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On today’s HBCU U-Know, Rock T ends the week remembering Grambling State University Alumni (GSU)—home of the black and gold tigers—Ernest “The Big Cat” Ladd!

Ladd was a multi-talented competitor, having experience as both a professional football player and professional wrestler. His incredible athleticism in high school allowed him to attend GSU on a basketball scholarship.

The nickname “The Big Cat” can be attributed to his significant contributions to the university’s lineage and to his impressive stature. Post college, standing 6’9 at 290 pounds, he was drafted to the American Football League by the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers). The team’s Hall of Fame inducted Ladd in 1981.

During his career with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), he feuded with many of the sport’s greatest contenders (including legendary André The Giant).

Grambling State University is a public college in Grambling, Louisiana. “Gram-Fam” is widely known for their world famous Tiger Marching Band. Other notable alumni include Erykah Badu, Natalie Desselle, E-40, and many more!

