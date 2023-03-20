Downtown Cleveland Street Collapses Sunday Afternoon [Video]

A busy downtown Cleveland intersection is under construction today a giant portion of the street collapsed Sunday afternoon.
At the intersection of Ontario Street and St. Clair, a water main break forced a large portion of the street to sink in. Maintenance crews responded immediately.
According to FOX 8, the main water break occurred beneath the street’s surface around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. It wasn’t until about 1:30 p.m., three hours later, that the road collapsed.
From FOX 8:
People should be advised the area is down to one lane and police issued a parking advisory for the streets (not far from police headquarters) for the time being.
Cleveland Water reported the break took place after a main plug gave way, potentially due to “nearby utility work.” They said drinking water has not been affected and that water service continues in the area.
