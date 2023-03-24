Jason Whitlock Attacks Asian Journalist Who Was Called Ethnic Slur By White Radio Host

Listen: We all know that Jason Whitlock is such a tap-dancing, shucking and jiving Uncle Ruckus prototype that even his sunken place has a sunken place, but, my God, even among Black conservatives, there just aren’t too many who feel the need to take on the role of protector of white people who use racial slurs like the former sports analyst-turned-whitey redemption commentator,
Whitlock—the same guy who immediately played Captain Save-a-Bigot in defense of Joe Rogan and his racist comments and slurs—recently went out of his way to interject himself into an issue he had 100% nothing to do with after a Boston radio host came under fire for using an anti-Japanese racial slur in reference to a Korean ESPN sports commentator.
First, let’s start with the original offense that prompted Whitlock to, once again, act as the Black ambassador of unmitigated whiteness.
From the Washington Post:
“Kimes wants everyone to know she is a victim,” Whitlock wrote. “That’s her job. Her value to ESPN is directly tied to her willingness to play victim. Does anyone ever react to her opinions about sports? Does anyone care what she says about sports? Her relevance and value stem from her ethnicity, her gender, and her good looks.”
First of all, I know the guy who has been rejected by multiple sports networks because no one likes him besides racist white people in search of pet Black friends is not out here claiming no one cares about a popular Asian broadcaster’s opinion on sports-related things.
But, again, why is he going in like this on someone who barely responded to an issue even Curtis admitted he should never have involved her in?
Kimes apparently wondered the same thing.
“Nailing myself to a cross?” Kimes tweeted in response to Whitlock’s tweet. “I made one joke and went back to work…because unlike you, I still talk about sports for a living. Have a great day.”
Exactly.
