The news was confirmed after Young Thug’s sister, Dolly White reposted Lil Keed’s mother message to the family after the alleged loss. Michelle Woods said, “Yesterday I was making a move and got a phone call that another love has passed away. @_dollywhite and Big Duck I send my deepest sympathy and prayers.”
RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]
Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
Kevin McCarthy Appears To Claim ‘Nobody Was Arrested’ During BLM Protests Like Jan. 6. Rioters
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
Actor Carl Payne’s Wife Melika Files for Divorce
-
College Grad Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence Right After Finishing School
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence