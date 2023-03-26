According to NBC4i, fresh on the heels of raising rates for certain Columbus customers, AEP Ohio on Thursday said it was planning for another rate hike affecting more of them.
The power company has been gradually and automatically opting people into the Clean Energy Columbus Program. This switched them to clean energy sources, but gave customers a higher rate from 5.499 cents to 7.884 cents per kilowatt hour from 2022 into 2023. AEP clients have had the option to opt out of this program for lower rates, but they will have different choices regarding the latest hike.
AEP Ohio’s President Mark Reitter emailed customers Thursday evening to let them know that more energy usage and higher generation costs will lead to electric bill hikes for “many customers,” beginning in June.
For the full NBC4 story click here
AEP Ohio confirms rate hike for customers
AEP Ohio confirms rate hike for customers was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
