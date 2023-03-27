Thousands in Ohio Still Without Power Following Weekend Storms

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fierce storms with strong winds swept through Ohio on Saturday, and today, thousands of Ohioans, including many in Northeast Ohio, are still without power. Some reports say the Illuminating Company says electricity may not be restored until Tuesday.

According to FirstEnergy this morning, nearly 30,000 customers across the state are still affected, which is far less than the almost 230,000 customers impacted on Saturday night. Still, officials say employees are working around the clock to put an end to the darkness.

From FOX 8:

The power company notes “If you received a call or text that power has been restored but you remain without service, a secondary issue may need to be addressed. We know this can be frustrating, but confirming your power is still out allows crews to continue addressing the cause of your outage.” You can report a power outage, here.

To read the full report from FOX 8, [click here].

We hope to see everybody up and running soon! This is a developing story, check back for updates.

