An unresponsive man who was recently found beneath the West 25th street bridge in Cleveland has been identified, according to police.
FOX 8 is reporting that Charles Eggers, 23, was found deceased beneath the bridge at the intersection of Bradwell Avenue and Pearl Road.
From FOX 8:
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to West 25th St. and Pearl Rd. around 2:40 p.m. after reports were made about a man who was found dead.
No further information was available.
To see the full report from FOX 8, [click here].
RELATED: Cleveland Makes List of Top 10 ‘Food’ Cities in the Country!
RELATED: Downtown Cleveland Street Collapses Sunday Afternoon [Video]
RELATED: Cleveland Mayor Bibb, Chief Drummond, Join the Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star!
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
Actor Carl Payne’s Wife Melika Files for Divorce
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Kevin McCarthy Appears To Claim ‘Nobody Was Arrested’ During BLM Protests Like Jan. 6. Rioters
-
Khloe Kardashian Has Different Father than Sisters...???