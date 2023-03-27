Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

An unresponsive man who was recently found beneath the West 25th street bridge in Cleveland has been identified, according to police.

FOX 8 is reporting that Charles Eggers, 23, was found deceased beneath the bridge at the intersection of Bradwell Avenue and Pearl Road.

From FOX 8:

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to West 25th St. and Pearl Rd. around 2:40 p.m. after reports were made about a man who was found dead.

No further information was available.

To see the full report from FOX 8, [click here].

