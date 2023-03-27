News

Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland

Published on March 27, 2023

Police vehicles are parked at as police look for a person wanted on an arrest warrant in Bloomington, Indiana.

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

An unresponsive man who was recently found beneath the West 25th street bridge in Cleveland has been identified, according to police.

FOX 8 is reporting that Charles Eggers, 23, was found deceased beneath the bridge at the intersection of Bradwell Avenue and Pearl Road.

From FOX 8:

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to West 25th St. and Pearl Rd. around 2:40 p.m. after reports were made about a man who was found dead.

No further information was available.

To see the full report from FOX 8, [click here].

