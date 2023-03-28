Bradley Beal is under police investigation for battery after he was involved in a confrontation with hecklers following The Wizards game against the Orlando Magic on March 21st.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
Beal allegedly knocked a fan’s hat off after a fan yelled ‘You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!’
Beal believed the comment was ‘disrespectful’ and told the fan “Keep it a buck. I don’t give a f*ck about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain’t why I play the game.”
One of the fans involved provided video of the incident to police. According to the report, the video shows the fan who was hit tell Beal he was not the one who made the initial comment and is heard apologizing, implying he did not intend to offend him. The police report is redacted, so neither fan is identified.
The police report says probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery. Charges will be filed at large with the State Attorney’s Office.
READ MORE SPORTS NEWS:
- Jason Whitlock Attacks Asian Journalist Who Was Called Ethnic Slur By White Radio Host
- Browns Trade For Elijah Moore, Swap Picks With Jets
- Kent State HC Rob Senderoff Taking on IU & His Controversial Tenure at Indiana
- Norm Roberts Named Kansas’ Acting Head Basketball Coach Amid Bill Self ‘Illness’
- Should the Browns Build a New Stadium With a Dome?
- Will Damar Hamlin Play Football Again? Bills GM Joins NFL Doctor’s Optimism
- The NBA Has A History Of Drug Testing Players After Big Games
- Should Brandon Miller Be Allowed To Play? Debate Rages Over College Hoops Star Embroiled In Gun Controversy
- Karl Malone’s ‘Pedophile’ Past Haunts Him After NBA Names Him Judge Of Dunk Contest
- Secular Group Demands Deion Sanders Stop ‘Religious Exercises With Players’ At University Of Colorado
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Wizards’ Guard Bradley Beal Under Police Investigation After Fan Altercation in Orlando was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
Actor Carl Payne’s Wife Melika Files for Divorce
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Khloe Kardashian Has Different Father than Sisters...???
-
College Grad Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence Right After Finishing School