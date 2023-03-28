Rozanda Thomas, better known as Chilli from the group TLC, is smiling a lot these days; apparently, more than her bandmate T-Boz has ever seen. The beloved singer and poster woman for abs over 50 is gushing over her boyfriend — former Boy Meets World actor Matthew Lawrence. Chilli and T-Boz appeared on the iHeartMusic Awards red carpet where Chilli opened up about their relationship.
“I am so happy. Yeah, I don’t even know what to do with myself,” she told Extra. “He’s the best. He’s the best for me, anyway” And if you thought she was exaggerating, T-Boz says the same. “I’ve never seen her like this and I’ve been there 31 years… I’ve seen it all, honey.”
Chilli added, “She’s seen it all. We’ve been through life together.”
Matthew feels the same about Chilli. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he praised his boo right back.
“My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli,” he said. “I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before.”
Chilli and Matthew confirmed they were dating in January after meeting each other’s families for the holidays, last year.
RELATED STORIES:
Chilli & ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Matthew Lawrence Are Dating
Chilli Reminds Of Us Her Killer Dance Moves In Viral Instagram Video
Chilli Gushes Over Her Boo Matthew Lawrence: ‘I am So Happy’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
Actor Carl Payne’s Wife Melika Files for Divorce
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Khloe Kardashian Has Different Father than Sisters...???
-
College Grad Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence Right After Finishing School