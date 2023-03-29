A 16-year-old teenager has been arrested by Cleveland police for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a wild chase through several cities. The teen was apprehended in Cleveland near South Miles and Lee Rd.
Police say the teen stole the vehicle at gunpoint, and at some point actually fired shots at the victim.
The police chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This story was initially reported by FOX 8. To see their full report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Police Arrest 16 Year Old for Stealing Car, Crashed at South Miles & Lee Rd
- This Gerber Infant Formula Has Been Recalled
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Royal Treatment While In Ghana
- HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
- Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
- Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
- Damson Idris Talks Relationship With Lori Harvey: ‘Life Is Great’
- Who Is Amanda Aldridge? The Hidden Figure Of Classical Music
- Trent Shelton Explains the Importance of Relationship Building
- Magic Johnson Joins The Run To Buy The Commanders
Police Arrest 16 Year Old for Stealing Car, Crashed at South Miles & Lee Rd was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Actor Carl Payne’s Wife Melika Files for Divorce
-
Khloe Kardashian Has Different Father than Sisters...???
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Gary’s Tea: T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Struggle to Return to Air [LISTEN]