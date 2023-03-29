A certain infant formula product from Gerber has been recalled due to what’s being described as “bacteria concerns”.
Perrigo Company, the parent company of Gerber, recently issued a voluntary recall for Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula.
The concern, according to Perrigo Company, is due to a “potential presence” of a bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii.
FOX 8 initially reported the recall. From FOX 8:
Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ found in the natural environment and can live in dry foods like starches, herbal teas, powdered milk and baby formula, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infections are rare, but in infants, they may include sepsis, a dangerous blood infection, or meningitis, swelling around the spinal cord or in the linings surrounding the brain. The bacteria can also cause bowel damage and can spread throughout the body.
To read the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].
This Gerber Infant Formula Has Been Recalled was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
