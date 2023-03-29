Porsha Williams Teases “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Return [LISTEN]

After denying accusations of running from relationship criticism, Porsha hints about a possible return to The Real Housewives franchise.
On Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Porsha appeared with Gizelle Bryant to discuss their recent girl’s trip. While on the show, the former RHOA star commented on questions about making a comeback next season.
Porsha said that she “knew that would be the number one question”. Though avoiding a clear answer, she says that she will never say never.
Porsha is most known for being a Real Housewives of Atlanta “fan favorite”, but left after season 13. Season 15 is scheduled to premiere this summer.
