Rapper Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son, Zohar Dillard, fell from an apartment window onto a concrete pavement on March 4. He was rushed to the ICU where it was discovered he suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his pelvis and feet, a lacerated liver, and collapsed lungs.
Flo Rida has yet to publicly address the incident.
The child’s mother, Alexis Adams, has filed a lawsuit against the building’s owners and managers. A construction company and a window installer are also listed as defendants. She claims that the New Jersey building’s windows “posed a hazardous condition,” which she states aided in her son’s accidental fall.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Jerrie Johnson Gets Candid About Self Love, Affirmation, And Purpose
- Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
- Flo Rida’s Son Taken to ICU After Falling From Apartment Window
- Teyana Taylor Is Our Style Queen At The ‘A Thousand And One’ Premiere
- Giving Niecy Nash Her Flowers: Why The Actress Is A Black Icon
- Rep. Byron Donalds Says Don’t ‘Get Into Emotion’ Over Nashville School Shooting When Asked About Guns
- Porsha Williams Teases “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Return [LISTEN]
- Op-Ed: Jason Whitlock Says He’d Reject Black Quarterbacks To Avoid Race Concerns. Has He Forgotten He’s Black?
- Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
- Police Arrest 16 Year Old for Stealing Car, Crashed at South Miles & Lee Rd
Flo Rida’s Son Taken to ICU After Falling From Apartment Window was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Actor Carl Payne’s Wife Melika Files for Divorce
-
Khloe Kardashian Has Different Father than Sisters...???
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Prepare For The Gender Reveal Of Their New Baby
-
Gary’s Tea: T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Struggle to Return to Air [LISTEN]