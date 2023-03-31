LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Thousand and One is a multilayered piece of art that explores the holes in the foster care system, colorism, and gentrification through an urban lens. The film follows Inez, played by Teyana Taylor, a young, unapologetic mother who lost her son Terry to the system. She’s in for a drastic life change when she chooses to abduct her son and raise him on her own. Inez becomes the parent she never had by creating the family she’s always wanted.

Director AV Rockwell is skilled at telling Black stories through a vulnerable yet realistic scope. She manages to peel back the layers of inner-city living when Black folks in Harlem first began to feel the plague of gentrification and stop and frisk was an acceptable practice. Not only do we see the metamorphosis of Harlem, but we also witness Inez embody a rose that grows through concrete.

In an exclusive interview, Rockwell unpacks Inez’s journey to finding herself and all the difficult life lessons she picked up along the way. A Thousand and One hits theaters today, and I promise you won’t want to miss it. In the meantime, check out our interview with the talented AV Rockwell.

AV Rockwell Peels Back The Layers Of Inner City Culture With Her Film, ‘A Thousand And One’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com