A Euclid police officer who was charged with assaulting someone during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
Michael Amiot received a suspended 90-jail sentence for being found guilty of one count of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights. On another count of assault, he was found not guilty.
Amiot was given one year of probation, and the suspended jail sentence means that Amiot won’t have to go to jail unless he violates it.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Amiott told the judge prior to sentencing he has undergone additional training so this type of incident will not happen again.
Amiott’s charges stem from the August 2017 arrest of Richard Hubbard III.
To see the initial report from FOX 8, [click here].
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- 2 Ohio Women Missing After Vacation in New Mexico
- Euclid Police Officer Sentenced For Assault Conviction
- Who Is Jonathan Majors’ Attorney? Previous Hollywood Client Was Found Liable For Rape
- Mississippi Republicans Push To Make Jackson A ‘Police State’ Near Their Goal
- AV Rockwell Peels Back The Layers Of Inner City Culture With Her Film, ‘A Thousand And One’
- ‘What Goes Around Comes Around’: Civil Right Leaders React To Trump’s Criminal Indictment
- Larenz Tate And Method Man Are Still Fine AF After 30 Years In The Industry
- Megan Thee Stallion Throws The 1st Pitch At Houston Astros Opening Day Game
- Lola Brooke Cites Teyana Taylor As Her Fashion Influence In Mefeater Magazine
- Black Voters Matter Head To Houston To Educate College Students About Critical Voting Issues
Euclid Police Officer Sentenced For Assault Conviction was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
Black Voters Matter Head To Houston To Educate College Students About Critical Voting Issues
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Actor Carl Payne’s Wife Melika Files for Divorce
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Prepare For The Gender Reveal Of Their New Baby
-
Gary’s Tea: T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Struggle to Return to Air [LISTEN]