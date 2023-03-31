Spirit Airlines…Black Tony Has Your Planes!
If you need to go anywhere this weekend “for the low”, call Black Tony! He and a friend took 3 Spirit Airline planes, and are mapping out their take off route. The meetup location is the Kroger parking lot near the West End mall!
Spirit Airlines, Black Tony Has Your Planes was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
