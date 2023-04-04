Celebrity News

Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, And Live Nation Urban To Host The Purpose Ball: Bridging the Gap During The Strength Of A Woman Festival

The Strength of a Woman Festival is adding The Purpose Ball to their weekend-long lineup.

Published on April 4, 2023

Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban To Host The Purpose Ball: Bridging the Gap During The Strength Of A Woman Festival

Mary J. Blige has teamed up with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban to host The Purpose Ball: Bridging the Gap during The Strength of A Woman Summit and Festival.

2022 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

On May 14, 2023, at The Bank in Atlanta, tons of socialites and celebrities will come together to honor the LGBTQIA+ community’s strides, to bring awareness to the disparities in the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, and to honor Black ballroom culture at The Purpose Ball. Actor and social advocate Miss Lawrence will serve as the ball’s Master of Ceremonies. Also, a special performance by Saucy Santana is in store. Other celebrity guests include Mary J. Blige, who will serve as a judge alongside actress Raven Goodwin and Dashaun Wesley of the Emmy-nominated HBO Max Original Ballroom competition series Legendary and FX’s Pose.

As the event curator, Miss Lawrence is thrilled about bringing Black people together for a purposeful turn up. “The Purpose Ball is about bridging the gap. Partnering with the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit on this historical event will aid in doing just that… bridging the gaps that divide us. Ballroom is a part of Black Culture, Black History, and Black Excellence – from the Black mothers, Black fathers, and Black children. WE ALL SLAY! For that, I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity,” Miss Lawrence said in a press release.

Over $60,000 in cash prizes will be given away in a plethora of categories. For additional information on all that the ball has in store, visit https://www.soawfestival.com.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

