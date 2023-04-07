Fresh x Reckless have been going viral on Tik Tok with over 1 million users doing videos with the sound. LSU women’s basketball team were celebrating their win and hit the Blicky one time for the one time!
Rae Sremmurd React to Fresh x Reckless ’BLICKY’ [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
