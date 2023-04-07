National

Rae Sremmurd React to Fresh x Reckless ’BLICKY’ [Video]

Published on April 7, 2023

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
My Blickyyyyyyy! Rae Sremmurd showed the newest viral duo, Fresh x Reckless some love. Swae Lee co-signed the Blicky duo “I f**k with that song, I like the energy, I like the hook. The hook crazy!”

Fresh x Reckless have been going viral on Tik Tok with over 1 million users doing videos with the sound. LSU women’s basketball team were celebrating their win and hit the Blicky one time for the one time!

