Kim Kardashian Just Landed a Huge Acting Gig With This FX Show

Kim Kardashian will star in the long-running FX drama American Horror Story. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this role was specifically designed for Kim K, and both sides are ecstatic about how the newest season will be received.
American Horror Story is an anthology series that features a different storyline and set of actors for each season. While Kim has dabbled in acting before, this will undoubtedly be her biggest role. The pop culture icon and reality TV star took to Instagram to share an eerily delightful tease of the all-new venture.
The 12th season of AMS is titled Delicate and will be based on an unreleased book by Danielle Valentine called Delicate Condition.
Out in August from Sourcebooks Landmark, the novel is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. A cover blurb from author Andrea Bartz describes Delicate Condition as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed.”
The new season of AHS was solely written by Halley Feiffer, who’s recently written on Dear Edward, Roar, and American Crime Story.
Are you excited to watch the new season of American Horror Story!? What expectations do you have for Kim Kardashian as an actor in one of FX’s most popular series?
