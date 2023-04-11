Lori Harvey Shares A Photo Dump From Her Baecation With Damson Idris

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lori Harvey is living it up with her Damson Idris!

The 26-year-old model and the Snowfall actor have been spending time together on a tropical getaway over the last few days and have shared glimpses of their vacation to Instagram for their collective millions of fans. And if those glimpses weren’t enough, earlier today, Lori gave us even more when she took to the social media platform once again to share a full photo dump from her time in Turks & Caicos, and we can’t get enough!

The SKN x LH founder uploaded a multi photo carousel which showed off moments from her time in the sun, including a photo of herself as she donned a cut out, black one piece swimsuit and straw hat while spending time in the pool. Other photos included scenery of the beautiful island including beach, food and pool photos. And of course, Lori made the photo carousel complete when she included a photo of herself and her new boyfriend as the two were hugged up and posing for a mirror selfie while donning vibrant vacation fits.

“ dump pt. 1” the social media influencer simply captioned the vacation flicks. Check it out below.

The couple’s romantic vacation comes just a month after rumors circulated that the couple had called it quits. However, soon after the rumors were swirling, both Lori and Damson shut down those rumors, and now with these public photos, it looks like they’re putting those rumors to bed for good.

Beauties, what do you think about Lori and Damson’s romantic vacation?

