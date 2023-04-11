Cedar Point is Hiring!!

Cedar Point, one of the most popular amusement parks in the country, is hiring… and everyone who gets hired will not only have a job for the summer but will also earn free tickets!
This weekend is Cedar Point’s first Cedar Point Jobs Fun Fair. It’ll be hosted at the park’s main gate this Saturday and Sunday (April 15-16) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Applicants need to be 16 or older and pay ranges between $14 and $17 per hour.
From Cedar Point’s website:
Why We Love Working at Cedar Point:
- Pay is competitive.
- Located on a beautiful mile-long stretch of Lake Erie beach.
- Career advancement and promotion opportunities.
- Find year-round and seasonal positions.
- Opportunities to represent Cedar Point on university campuses nationwide.
- Make friends for a lifetime.
For more information and to apply online, [click here].
