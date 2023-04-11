Cedar Point is Hiring!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cedar Point, one of the most popular amusement parks in the country, is hiring… and everyone who gets hired will not only have a job for the summer but will also earn free tickets!

This weekend is Cedar Point’s first Cedar Point Jobs Fun Fair. It’ll be hosted at the park’s main gate this Saturday and Sunday (April 15-16) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Applicants need to be 16 or older and pay ranges between $14 and $17 per hour.

From Cedar Point’s website:

Why We Love Working at Cedar Point:

