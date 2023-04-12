Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The release of Hulu’s documentary about ’94 Freaknik, celebrating its upcoming 30th anniversary, has Gen-X up in arms!

Many of the college students of the 90’s are now in their 40’s and 50’s, and in the prime of their careers. A group of prominent black professional women plan to sue the streaming company and block the film’s release. Based on concerns about what could potentially be exposed, they are filing a lawsuit in Atlanta’s Federal Court against Hulu. The women are saying it is unlawful because they did not sign media releases.

While some cast members of the RSMS agree with their defense and believe it may hold weight in court, Special K and Da Brat believe that fair use will come into play due to it being independent footage of the mass public.

This group of women is comprised of one politician, three high-level corporate executives, and one judge.

According to Media Takeout, one of the C-Suite executives stated that there are already videos circulating online that show her in an “unflattering” light. She is married with three children, earns north of one million annually in her position, and is hoping to block the official debut.

The women plan to remain anonymous. More details of the case continue to develop.

