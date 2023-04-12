Per a report, a defensive player for the Cleveland Browns was recently arrested for assaulting a woman in Texas.
Perrion Winfrey, a defensive tackle, was arrested Tuesday. Court records indicate he grabbed a woman and caused bodily harm. Winfrey and the victim were believed to be dating.
The misdemeanor charge carried a $1000 personal bond, that was posted on behalf of Winfrey.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report, [click here].
Cleveland Browns Defensive Player Arrested for Assaulting a Woman was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
