News

Cleveland Browns Defensive Player Arrested for Assaulting a Woman

Published on April 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
NFL: SEP 11 Browns at Panthers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Per a report, a defensive player for the Cleveland Browns was recently arrested for assaulting a woman in Texas.

Perrion Winfrey, a defensive tackle, was arrested Tuesday. Court records indicate he grabbed a woman and caused bodily harm. Winfrey and the victim were believed to be dating.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The misdemeanor charge carried a $1000 personal bond, that was posted on behalf of Winfrey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report, [click here].

The Latest:

Cleveland Browns Defensive Player Arrested for Assaulting a Woman  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Close