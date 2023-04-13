Customers in Akron Family Dollar Offered $100 Cash to Beat Up a Snitch

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Family Dollar customers in Akron were allegedly offered a cash payment to physically harm a person who reported a theft inside the store.

If you’re now saying “What in the world?” to yourself… you aren’t the only one.

This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

According to the report, a man told the police he witnessed another man steal bathroom products by placing them in a trash can and walking out. A couple of employees joined him in attempting to chase the alleged thief but were unsuccessful.

Here’s when the wild story gets even wilder.

Another customer then took out a $100 bill and offered it to anyone around that was willing to “beat up the snitch”.

From FOX 8:

One man sucker-punched the witness in the face. The witness fought back against him and a woman who joined the fray, while a clerk called 911.

The man attacker was given the $100. All three suspects then fled.

To see the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].

The police never found the man or the stolen goods. The guy who paid the $100 and the two attackers all fled the scene.

