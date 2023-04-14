LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

What would it look like if we were willing to unite with anyone to do good and no one to do wrong? That’s what 1DayHouston is all about!⁣

The leaders of Love Has No Limits wanted to do more. The nonprofit, led by Dominic Russo and Jedidiah Thurner, unites nonprofits, faith-leaders, and volunteers to tackle some of LA’s toughest issues, including homelessness, foster care, and re-entry from prison back into society.

Jedidiah Thurner of 1Day Houston caught up with Kandi Eastman to talk about the exciting initiative coming to the city this month.

Jedidiah Thurner: Love Has No Limits was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com