Irvin Randle is more than a Silver Fox, he’s also an educator. Hear his thoughts on the Texas Education Agency’s recent move to take over HISD, the largest school district in Texas, plus much more during his sitdown with our very own Kandi Eastman.
Irvin Randle of Silver Fox Club was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
Alleged Fake Cop Pulls Over Real Cop in Michigan
-
Steelyard Walmart Shooting Leaves 2 Injured
-
10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
-
Gary’s Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
Mom busted for putting booze in her baby's bottle