Irvin Randle is more than a Silver Fox, he’s also an educator. Hear his thoughts on the Texas Education Agency’s recent move to take over HISD, the largest school district in Texas, plus much more during his sitdown with our very own Kandi Eastman.

Irvin Randle of Silver Fox Club was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com