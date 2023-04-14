Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs Heartbeat Protection Act into law, banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The republican-dominated legislature introduced the bill Thursday afternoon, which DeSantis signed hours later. He did not, however, announce until after 11pm.
“Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families,” DeSantis tweeted.
The law does contain some exceptions to the six week restriction, but they are limited. With proper documentation (such as police reports, restraining orders, etc.), provisions can be made for pregnancies involving incest or rape. These instances would allow for an abortion up to 15 weeks in the state.
See: South Carolina Abortion Bill Would Impose Death Penalty For Terminating A Pregnancy
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
“Women’s health and their personal right to choose is being stolen,” said Democratic Rep. Felicia Simone Robinson. “So I ask: Is Florida truly a free state?”
According to Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration, the number of women seeking abortions in Florida from other states increased from 3,988 in 2020 to 6,708 in 2022. Unfortunately, Florida will no longer be a safe hub for women choosing to terminate pregnancies past six weeks.
This bill will take effect after the Supreme Court overturns its previous precedent on abortion.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED:
Gov. Ron DeSantis Declared ‘Florida Will Not Assist’ In Extraditing Donald Trump After Indictment
Op-Ed: States With Abortion Bans Less Likely To Support Families And Children
Front Page News: Florida Signs Bill Banning Abortion After Six-Weeks Into Law was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Alleged Fake Cop Pulls Over Real Cop in Michigan
-
Steelyard Walmart Shooting Leaves 2 Injured
-
10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Gary’s Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
Mom busted for putting booze in her baby's bottle