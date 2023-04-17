Toledo police officers shot and killed a teenager they were pursuing after he reportedly robbed a merchant and customer at gunpoint, then pointed his gun at the police.
Police were called after a morning robbery occurred on Friday at a dollar store in Toledo. When they arrived, two suspects attempted to escape on foot. Police cornered one of the suspects, who they then claim pointed his gun directly at them. Officers opened fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.
From FOX 8:
The officers saw two suspects fleeing and pursued them on foot, and one suspect fired at least one shot at an officer, police said. One of the suspects was located shortly afterward and was seen holding a gun, and more officers including a negotiating team arrived and “attempted to de-escalate the situation,” police said in a news release.
Ohio Teen Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun at Officers was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
