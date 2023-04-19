Ciara Proves She’s A Hair Chameleon With Her Latest Look

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ciara has a mean switch-up game when it comes to her hair. From short cuts to long faux locs, the mother of three is willing to try them all. This time, the Da Girls singer opted for long, bleach-blonde tresses featuring pink and blue streaks.

The singer showed off her new look in an Instagram carousel. Cici kept the focus on her hair by wearing a simple white tank top. She accessorized with a few necklaces on her neck, and her arms layered with bracelets. She kept the makeup simple with a soft glam look and smokey eyes.

Rainbow hair is the ultimate care-free vibe. It’s a daring look that is youthful and lots of fun. Just this past weekend, rapper Saweetie, another hair chameleon, showed off her booty-length rainbow hair at Coachella.

The Single Life rapper posted a reel showing off her long hair, and it’s a vibe! The hair, which fell below her bum, had a powder-pink base with purple, neon pink, orange, neon yellow, blue, and green featured in the shape of a heart.

Rainbow hair looks great on these ladies. Both styles are authentic to them, but Ciara’s makes us want to run to the nearest wig colorist. What do you think? Are you feeling their looks?

