Fani Willis’ Letter About Possible Trump Indictment In Georgia Advises To ‘Prepare’ For ‘Acts Of Violence’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

The decision on whether to charge Donald Trump over his repeated attempts to overturn and invalidate the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia won’t come until some point this summer. But if a letter sent to local law enforcement by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is any indication, the former president will probably face his second criminal indictment in a matter of months.

Willis sent the letter, first obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, to advise Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat of the timeline for when a decision could come — at some point during the state Superior Court’s fourth term, which starts on July 11 and ends on Sept. 1. Willis’ choice of words suggested there could be worst case scenario of violence caused by Jan. 6-style violence.

“Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the Sheriff’s Office and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public,” Willis’ letter said in part. “We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of those we are sworn to protect,” Willis wrote. “As leaders, it is incumbent upon us to prepare.”

Considering the facts that Trump’s supporters were responsible for the deadly violence in the U.S. Capitol and how the former president recently attempted to incite violence surrounding his criminal indictment in New York City last month, it’s not a far leap to think Willis’ advice for local law enforcement stems from the probability that he will be charged this summer.

Lest we forget, a report in February revealed that a Georgia grand jury recommended criminal charges for Trump’s attempts at interfering in the 2020 election. The grand jury, empaneled by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, found that at least one witness lied under oath. However, it remains unclear who was accused of committing perjury and what the lie was.

“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said in part. “The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

The efforts to overturn the 2020 election stem from Trump’s “big lie” that alleged election fraud allowed Biden to win. But the grand jury’s report determined that “no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”

It was that same “big lie” that a bipartisan Congressional committee found incited deadly violence in an effort to prevent the certification of Biden’s election at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

There were plenty of suspicions that type of violence could also break out in New York City earlier this month when Trump warned of “potential death and destruction” if he was indicted. In that case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was the subject of multiple death threats.

That’s why Willis last year requested the FBI as her security after Trump held a rally blasting her office’s investigation into election interference.

“My staff and I will not be influenced or intimidated by anyone as this investigation moves forward,” Willis wrote at the time.

Judging from Willis’ letter this week, it appears she is more resolute than ever.

It also appears that it’s just a matter of time before Trump is criminally charged for pushing “the big lie” in Georgia.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Read The Full Criminal Indictment Charging Donald Trump With 34 Felonies

Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman Moving To Hold Trump Accountable

Fani Willis’ Letter About Possible Trump Indictment In Georgia Advises To ‘Prepare’ For ‘Acts Of Violence’ was originally published on newsone.com