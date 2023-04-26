LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Gina Belafonte, one of four children, joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show in remembrance of her father Harry Belafonte.

Harry Belafonte was a barrier-breaking singer, thespian, and one of the last living civil rights activists. He is arguably most known for his legendary music, with songs like “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora)”.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“My father was really an actor. If you asked him, he would probably tell you he was the best actor that ever life…[but] convinced you all that [he’s] a singer,” Gina says.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Belafonte rose to prominence after being discovered by a group of jazz musicians, who just so happened to be some of the most influential musicians in the world at the time. He initially invited them to view his work as an actor in a play. After watching his musical theatre performance, they invited him to sing which began his career as an artist.

His handsome looks and charisma won the hearts of many over the span of his life and career.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Harry Belafonte passed away at home (Upper West Side of Manhattan) due to congestive heart failure at 96. He will be missed worldwide!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

Celebrate Harry Belafonte’s Legacy Of Art, Activism & Achievement With A Gallery Of Him & His Prolific Friends

Harry Belafonte Through The Years

Harry Belafonte, Legendary Entertainer and Activist, Dies at 96

Remembering World Icon Harry Belafonte with Daughter Gina Belafonte [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com