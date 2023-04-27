In the famous words of Jay-Z… Shaq isn’t a businessman. He’s a business… man!
Shaquille O’Neal, famously known as Shaq, founded a chain of chicken restaurants in 2018, and he’s about to bring a boatload of them to the Midwest. Ohio will soon be the home of 35 Big Chickens, with the first new one going up in Columbus. He opened one in Dayton last year.
We’re still waiting on word of where the remaining 34 will be located, but I’d say it’s a good bet that a hefty chunk would be in the Cleveland area.
The series of restaurants is inspired by O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites, including the “Big & Sloppy” chicken sandwich with mac and cheese, fried onions and roasted garlic barbeque aioli. The “Shaq Attack” sandwich is also on the menu with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slaw and spicy chipotle barbeque sauce.
O’Neal’s menu boasts chicken tenders, chicken sliders, a cobb salad and a caesar salad. Sides include sweet potato waffle fries, jalapeno slaw and “Dirty Fries” with cheese sauce, bacon, banana peppers and chipotle barbeque sauce.
So, are you excited to try some of Shaq’s chicken!?
Shaq is Bringing 35 of His ‘Big Chicken’ Restaurants to Ohio… Here’s Where was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
