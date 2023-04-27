O’Reilly Auto Parts Employees in Ohio Arrested For Fraud

It’s being reported that five O’Reilly Auto Parts employees in Ohio have been arrested for fraud.
The employees allegedly accepted returns on car parts and then replaced them with new ones, claiming the returned parts were under warranty when they weren’t. The store under fire is in West Milton, Ohio, just north of Dayton.
The total price of scammed returns was more than $10,000.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
From FOX 8:
Three of those employees appeared in the Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday, with the others scheduled to make their first appearances on Thursday.
West Milton police are continuing their investigation into the case.
To see the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
