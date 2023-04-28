Mind Body Business: 3 Ways to Make the Most of Your Day

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sometimes we fall in a funk, or simply feel unmotivated to tackle those long to-dos. The gripe with doing nothing is that it always comes back to haunt you at the end of the day when you realize you’ve accomplished nothing. In today’s Mind Body Business, Maria More gives us 3 ways to make the most of each day!

To conquer the day, you must first know what that looks like. She suggests the “Big 3” method—writing down three top goals to be accomplished for the day. These can be large tasks you’ve been avoiding, or something as small as scheduling a bit of self-care. People often try to take a mental note of their to-dos, but putting actual pen to paper helps keep yourself accountable.

If you can help it, try working in an uninterrupted environment. A University of California research study found that it takes people an average of 23 minutes to get back on a task after an interruption. Giving 100% if your focus also allows you to get things done quicker.

The last tip is to delegate mundane tasks. If you can’t ask for or hire help, try doing a power hour! Small but necessary tasks (such as answering emails or meal prep) can done in 60 minutes or less, knocking it all out back to back.

