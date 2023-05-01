LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Brian McKnight is once again being called out for disavowing his biological children, yet praising his step-children.

He seems to have forgotten about the four children he had prior to marrying his now wife, Leilani Mendoza. An Instagram post stated that his newest child, Brian McKnight Jr., is the only heir to his legacy.

“I bestow upon you all of the fruits of my labor as my true heir to take care of you and yours for the generations to come. You are perfection my son! I’m so proud to give you my name and just as excited to watch you live up to it!,” he wrote.

Brian now has two sons by the name of Brian McKnight, one 33 years old and one just a few months old.

He also sends a heartfelt birthday message to his step-daughter, Jules, which raises some eyebrows.

“I couldn’t be prouder of you and I couldn’t ask for a better daughter than you!!! Happy birthday to the best daughter ever! Love u a zillion,” Brian says.

Fans point out that the post blatantly disregards his other daughter Briana McKnight.

See: Brian McKnight Responds To His Children’s Claims That He Abandoned Them

Though this is not the first sign of estrangement within the McKnight family, public posts from the R&B singer make it obvious that he is only concerned with the children from his current marriage.

Gary’s Tea: Brian McKnight Once Again Called Out for Disavowing His Children was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com